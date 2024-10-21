RH upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded RH (RH) to Outperform from Neutral with a $430 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RH:
- Craig-Hallum downgrades Arhaus on competition, demand concerns
- Arhaus promotional email ‘concerning,’ says Jefferies
- Jefferies retail/consumer analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- Unusually active option classes on open September 16th
- RH price target lowered to $338 from $345 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.