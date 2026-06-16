Is RH Stock a Buy Now or a Value Trap for Patient Investors?

RH RH has become a test of patience after a sharp pullback in the shares. The brand still has luxury appeal, but the near-term investment case depends on whether earnings can stabilize.



The stock looks cheaper on some valuation measures. The risk is that valuation alone may not capture tariff disruption, debt pressure and a recovery plan weighted toward the second half of fiscal 2026.

Why RH Looks Tempting on Select Valuation Metrics

RH trades at 21.83X forward 12-month earnings, close to the S&P 500 index at 21.76X. That multiple is still above the Zacks sub-industry at 18.28X and the broader sector at 16.91X.



Other measures are more supportive. RH’s forward price-to-sales multiple of 0.74X is below the sub-industry, sector and S&P 500 benchmarks, while its trailing enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.49X also sits below those same benchmarks.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, owner of Pottery Barn and West Elm, offers a useful comparison for investors tracking home furnishings demand. Arhaus, Inc. ARHS, a premium home furnishings brand, is another relevant peer for discretionary spending tied to furniture, design and housing activity.

Why RH Earnings Risk Has Not Fully Cleared

RH reported an adjusted loss of $1.97 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The loss was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $2.13, but it compared unfavorably with adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share a year earlier.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

Revenues of $800.3 million missed the consensus mark of $809 million by 1.1% and declined 1.7% year over year. Tariff-related resourcing delayed revenue recognition, with elevated backorder and special-order balances reducing reported revenues by about $45 million.



Estimated trends add to the caution. Current-year earnings estimates fell 8.62% over one week, 21.52% over four weeks and 51.36% over 12 weeks, showing that the earnings base remains under pressure.

How RH Debt Changes the Buy Thesis

RH ended the first quarter with total net debt of $2.37 billion, excluding a non-recourse real estate loan. Total net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA stood at 4.3X. That leverage matters because the operating backdrop is already uneven. Housing demand remains weak, margins have compressed and new Galleries and international expansion continue to absorb investment dollars.



Interest expense also limits room for error. Net interest expense was $52.7 million in the quarter, a meaningful fixed cost when sales timing is being pushed into later periods.

What RH Must Deliver to Earn Investor Confidence

The bull case now depends on execution, not just brand strength. RH expects backorder and special-order balances to normalize by the end of 2026, creating an estimated second-half revenue pickup of about $75 million.



Management’s current fiscal-year outlook calls for revenue growth of 4.5-8%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2-16% and adjusted free cash flow of $300-$400 million. Those targets give investors a clear checklist. RH also needs to show that international pre-opening and startup costs become less of a drag. The fiscal 2026 outlook includes a 270-basis-point adjusted EBITDA margin headwind from those costs.

Why RH Ratings Still Lean Defensive

The bottom line is that RH may be investable later if backlog conversion, cash flow and margins begin matching the recovery plan. Today, the setup still carries value-trap risk because the turnaround depends on several moving pieces improving at the same time.



RH currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its Style Scores are a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value Score of B and VGM Score of B indicate that RH screens reasonably well on selected value and combined style factors. However, the Zacks Rank #4 and Momentum Score of D keep the signal defensive, suggesting investors may want more evidence of earnings stability before treating the pullback as a clear opportunity.

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Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.