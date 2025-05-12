$RH stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RH stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $307,634,471 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RH:
$RH Insider Trading Activity
$RH insiders have traded $RH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERI CHAYA (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $26,084,023.
- CHRISTINA HARGARTEN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,280 shares for an estimated $2,361,231.
- KEITH BELLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $416,427.
- EDWARD T LEE (SEE REMARKS) sold 600 shares for an estimated $268,037
$RH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $RH stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 440,702 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,455,900
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 369,692 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,507,074
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 346,050 shares (+1960.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,201,819
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 288,404 shares (+1505.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,604,781
- UBS GROUP AG added 268,404 shares (+327.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,641,130
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 207,633 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,722,272
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 182,500 shares (+388.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,830,175
$RH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/04.
$RH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
$RH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $319.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $276.0 on 04/03/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $280.0 on 04/03/2025
- Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $436.0 on 04/03/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $350.0 on 03/26/2025
- Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 01/13/2025
- Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $289.0 on 11/15/2024
