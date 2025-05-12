$RH stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RH stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $307,634,471 of trading volume.

$RH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RH:

$RH insiders have traded $RH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERI CHAYA (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $26,084,023 .

. CHRISTINA HARGARTEN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,280 shares for an estimated $2,361,231 .

. KEITH BELLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $416,427 .

. EDWARD T LEE (SEE REMARKS) sold 600 shares for an estimated $268,037

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $RH stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RH forecast page.

$RH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $319.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $276.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $280.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $436.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $350.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies set a target price of $289.0 on 11/15/2024

You can track data on $RH on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.