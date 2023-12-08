RH Shares Fall Following Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of RH (RH) are falling more than 14% Friday morning after the company turned to loss in the third quarter, primarily on decline in revenue.

The company reported a loss of $2.19 million or $0.12 per share for the third quarter compared with profit of $98.76 million or $4.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $751.23 million from $869.07 million last year.

RH is at $243.02 currently. It has traded in the range of $207.26 - $406.38 in the last 1 year.

