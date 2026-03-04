RH (RH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

RH (RH) ended the recent trading session at $150.99, demonstrating a -3.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 21.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RH in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.24, marking a 41.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $873.05 million, up 7.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7 per share and a revenue of $3.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +29.87% and +9.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. At present, RH boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.61.

Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.