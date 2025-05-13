RH (RH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw RH (RH) ending at $225.67, denoting a -0.16% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.61%.

Shares of the furniture and housewares company have appreciated by 38.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating an 85% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $818.86 million, indicating a 12.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.65 per share and a revenue of $3.53 billion, representing changes of +97.59% and +11.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.99% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, RH is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.29.

We can also see that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

