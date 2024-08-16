RH (RH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

RH (RH) closed the most recent trading day at $268.13, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.2% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 1.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.54, showcasing a 60.81% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $827.71 million, reflecting a 3.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.69 per share and a revenue of $3.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.94% and +6.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.95% downward. At present, RH boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RH has a Forward P/E ratio of 35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.81, so one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that RH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

