RH (RH) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

RH (RH) ended the recent trading session at $318.05, demonstrating a -1.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

The furniture and housewares company's stock has dropped by 3.86% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.48% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of RH will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.68, marking a 738.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $811.9 million, up 8.08% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.67 per share and a revenue of $3.16 billion, representing changes of -17.47% and +4.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RH. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.14% upward. As of now, RH holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.5.

Also, we should mention that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.