RH (RH) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

RH (RH) closed at $246.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 22.84% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RH as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, RH is projected to report earnings of $3.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $777.36 million, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RH should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% lower. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.68.

Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

