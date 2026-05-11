RH (RH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

RH (RH) ended the recent trading session at $129.20, demonstrating a -3.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The stock of furniture and housewares company has risen by 6.62% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.94% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 9.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RH in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.7, marking a 1407.69% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $791.62 million, indicating a 2.74% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion, which would represent changes of +2.23% and +5.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 8.38% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, RH possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, RH is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.57.

It is also worth noting that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.