RH (RH) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

RH (RH) closed the most recent trading day at $221.72, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.

Shares of the furniture and housewares company witnessed a gain of 4.05% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 2.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.18, reflecting a 88.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $907.28 million, up 9.36% from the prior-year quarter.

RH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.76 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.63% and +11.01%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RH. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Right now, RH possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, RH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.98. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.56.

Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.