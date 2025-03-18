RH (RH) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

RH (RH) closed the latest trading day at $221.84, indicating a -1.54% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.71%.

The furniture and housewares company's stock has dropped by 41.07% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.90, marking a 163.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $826.63 million, indicating a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, RH is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.4 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.