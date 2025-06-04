RH (RH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with RH (RH) standing at $178.19, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Shares of the furniture and housewares company witnessed a loss of 3.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RH in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $818.86 million, up 12.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.74 per share and a revenue of $3.53 billion, signifying shifts of +99.26% and +11.08%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher. RH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, RH is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.86.

One should further note that RH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.54.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.