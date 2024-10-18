RH (RH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, RH (RH) reached $354.52, with a +1.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.67, up 735.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $811.23 million, indicating a 7.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

RH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.34% and +4.15%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for RH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. RH presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, RH is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.05.

It is also worth noting that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

