RH (RH) Price Target Decreased by 25.41% to 155.17

The average one-year price target for RH (NYSE:RH) has been revised to $155.17 / share. This is a decrease of 25.41% from the prior estimate of $208.02 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.31% from the latest reported closing price of $120.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is an decrease of 330 owner(s) or 44.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RH is 0.17%, an increase of 42.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 17,755K shares. The put/call ratio of RH is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 843K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 803K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 94.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 1,046.54% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 574K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 490K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing a decrease of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 36.79% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 406K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 5.48% over the last quarter.

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