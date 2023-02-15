RH (RH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

RH (RH) closed the most recent trading day at $331.79, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 5.67% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.33, down 41.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $777.36 million, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% lower. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, RH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.

It is also worth noting that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

