RH (RH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

RH (RH) closed at $376.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.81%.

Shares of the furniture and housewares company witnessed a gain of 11.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of RH will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 12, 2024. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of $2.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 735.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $810.9 million, up 7.94% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion, indicating changes of -18.05% and +4.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.74% downward. As of now, RH holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 65.82. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.34.

One should further note that RH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

