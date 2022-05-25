RH (RH) Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know (revised)

RH RH, the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, closed the trading day of May 9, 2022 at $290.50, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into the day, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 12.65% over the previous month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 13.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of $5.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $925.28 million, up 7.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.21 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion, which would represent changes of +0.34% and +6.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher within the past month. RH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, RH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.75.

We can also see that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

(NOTE: We are reissuing this article to correct an error made several times in the initial report. The erroneous version, published May 9, 2022, should no longer be relied upon.)

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.