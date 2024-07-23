RH (RH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

RH (RH) closed the most recent trading day at $259.74, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The furniture and housewares company's shares have seen an increase of 15.41% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RH in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, down 59.54% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $827.71 million, indicating a 3.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.01 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.59% and +6.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RH. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.7% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.41.

Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

