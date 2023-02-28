RH (RH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

RH (RH) closed at $299.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RH as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, RH is projected to report earnings of $3.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $777.36 million, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.91% lower. RH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.07, which means RH is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

