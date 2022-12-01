RH (RH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

RH (RH) closed the most recent trading day at $281.20, moving -1.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 22.59% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 7.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RH is projected to report earnings of $4.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $839.05 million, down 16.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.56 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion, which would represent changes of -5.97% and -4.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower. RH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RH has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.57, which means RH is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

