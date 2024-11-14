RH (RH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

RH (RH) closed at $322.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.

The furniture and housewares company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.68, signifying a 738.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $811.9 million, reflecting an 8.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.67 per share and a revenue of $3.16 billion, signifying shifts of -17.47% and +4.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% higher. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, RH is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 57.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.73 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that RH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 1.95 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.