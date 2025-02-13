RH (RH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

RH (RH) ended the recent trading session at $380.35, demonstrating a +1.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

The the stock of furniture and housewares company has fallen by 12.71% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RH in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.88, showcasing a 161.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $826.36 million, indicating a 11.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.39% upward. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.97, so one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

