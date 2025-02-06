RH (RH) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

RH (RH) ended the recent trading session at $415.27, demonstrating a +0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

The furniture and housewares company's stock has climbed by 1.58% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of $1.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.11%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $826.36 million, indicating a 11.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% higher. RH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20, so one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.