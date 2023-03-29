RH Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - RH (RH) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $106.9 million, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $147.0 million, or $4.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, RH reported adjusted earnings of $72.8 million or $2.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $772.5 million from $902.7 million last year.

RH earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $106.9 Mln. vs. $147.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.21 vs. $4.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.34 -Revenue (Q4): $772.5 Mln vs. $902.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $720 - $735 mln

