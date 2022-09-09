RH Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top, Q3 & FY'22 Views Tepid

RH RH delivered impressive results in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 30, 2022), with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marks the company’s 19th consecutive quarter of earnings beat. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined despite revenue growth.



Shares of this leading luxury retailer in the home furnishing space rose more than 1% in the after-hours trading session on Sep 8, post the earnings release.



RH expects continued softness in the business trends due to weakness in the housing market that will likely persist over the next several quarters and the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate hikes. Due to construction and approval delays, RH is delaying the opening of RH England until the 2023 Spring. Also, RH Palo Alto is now shifted to first-quarter 2023.

Earnings, Revenues & Margin Discussion

Adjusted earnings of $8.08 per share topped the consensus mark of $6.81 by 18.7% but decreased 4.7% from the year-ago figure of $8.48.

Adjusted net revenues of $991.62 million surpassed the consensus mark of $970.77 million by 2.2% and inched up 0.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues outpaced its revised guidance thanks to faster backlog relief.



Adjusted gross margin expanded 350 bps to 52.8% for the quarter. The upside was driven by an increase in product margins.



Adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses rose 530 bps to 28.1%, as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted operating margin contracted 90 bps year over year to 24.7%. Adjusted EBITDA declined 3.6% year over year to $279.8 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin also contracted 120 bps year over year to 28.2%.

Store Update & Balance Sheet

As of Jul 30, there were 67 RH Galleries, 39 outlet stores and 14 Waterworks showrooms operational.



RH’s cash and cash equivalents were $2,085.1 million in the fiscal second-quarter end compared with $2,177.9 million in the fiscal 2021 end (ended Jan 29, 2022). The company ended the fiscal second quarter with merchandise inventories worth $859.1 million compared with $734.3 million in fiscal 2021 end. RH ended the quarter with net debt of $446.1 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $192.5 million in the fiscal first half compared with $316.7 million in the comparable year-ago period. Free cash flow totaled $23.4 million in the fiscal second-quarter end versus $94 million a year ago.



For trailing 12-months period, total net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 0.4. Adjusted capital expenditures for the reported period were $53.5 million compared with $61.7 million a year ago.

Tepid Views

Based on the current market conditions and the shift of RH England, RH expects net revenue to decline 15-18% for the fiscal third quarter. This is in comparison to 19% growth in the year-ago period. The company expects an operating margin of 18.5-19% for the fiscal next quarter compared with 27.7% a year ago.



For fiscal 2022, RH now expects net revenue growth in the range of negative 3.5-5.5% compared with a negative 2-5% growth expected earlier. The latest projected figure indicates a decline from the 32% growth reported in fiscal 2021.



For the entire year, RH now expects an adjusted operating margin within 21-21.5% (compared with 21-22% of earlier projection). In the year-ago period, the metric was 25.6%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



