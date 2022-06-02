RH Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - RH (RH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $200.7 million, or $12.16 per share. This compares with $130.7 million, or $4.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, RH reported adjusted earnings of $7.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $957.3 million from $860.8 million last year.

RH earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $200.7 Mln. vs. $130.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $12.16 vs. $4.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.40 -Revenue (Q1): $957.3 Mln vs. $860.8 Mln last year.

