RH (NYSE:RH) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in RH's (NYSE:RH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RH:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$916m ÷ (US$5.4b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, RH has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 20% it's pretty much on par.

NYSE:RH Return on Capital Employed February 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured RH's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for RH.

What Does the ROCE Trend For RH Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at RH. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 149%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at RH thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that RH can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 1,423% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if RH can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

