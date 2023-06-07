RH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RH (Symbol: RH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $268.07, changing hands as high as $275.68 per share. RH shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RH's low point in its 52 week range is $207.37 per share, with $351.5299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $270.77.

