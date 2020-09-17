RH, Edgewell Personal Care, Home Depot, AbbVie and QUALCOMM highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 17, 2020 – Zacks Equity Research Shares of RH RH as the Bull of the Day, Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on The Home Depot, Inc. HD, AbbVie Inc. ABBV and QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM.



Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is a leading luxury home furnishings retailer. The company offers merchandise assortments across a growing number of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Shares of RH soared to new all-time highs after reporting blowout second-quarter fiscal 2020 results; the stock spiked above $400 a share for the first time ever.

Earnings and revenue easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, and while revenue was only up less than 1%, total company demand surged 16% year-over-year. And, diluted EPS increased 30% to $3.71.

Free cash flow was also strong, about doubling to $218 million compared to $109 million last year.

Despite this strong performance, management decided against issuing any guidance for the rest of 2020.

CEO Gary Friedman said that “The emergence of RH as a luxury brand generating luxury margins has arrived years sooner than expected,” cementing a tone of confidence in his letter to shareholders.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic, the company still thinks it can generate annual net revenue growth of 8% to 12%, and annual adjusted net income growth of 15% to 20%, going forward, all to help RH become a $20 billion retail brand.

RH Breaks Out

Since March 23, shares of RH have surged over 370% compared to the S&P 500’s 48% increase. Earnings estimates have been rising too, and RH is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

For the current fiscal year, nine analysts have revised their bottom-line estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up over five dollars to $16.56 per share. Earnings are expected to grow about 42% compared to the prior year period. 2021 looks strong too, and earnings should see double-digit year-over-year growth next year as well.

Like nearly all retailers, RH has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis; its supply chain definitely felt the effects in the early days of the pandemic, negatively impacting its delivery/direct-to-consumer business.

But, there have been few order cancellations and demand is starting to surge. Now that we’re all spending much more time in our homes, having furniture that we actually like is a priority. RH already has a successful brand—not every home retailer can call its stores galleries—and renewed demand will likely translate to strong revenue growth in the near-term.

If you’re an investor searching for a retail stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep RH on your shortlist.

Edgewell Personal Care manufactures and markets personal care products. Its brand portfolio consists of Schick, Skintimate, Wilkinson Sword men’s and women’s shaving products and disposable razors; Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic sun care products, Diaper Genie; Playtex, Stayfree, and Carefree feminine care products; and Wet Ones wipes.

Q3 Earnings Disappoint

Both Edgewell’s top and bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter.

Total revenue of $484 million fell 20.6% year-over-year, and earnings of $0.66 per share plunged 40% compared to the prior year period. Organic sales tumbled 15%.

Net cash was $118.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to 98.2 million in the prior-year period.

The company’s disappointing Q3 performance can be largely attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and overall decreased demand for its products as stay-at-home orders were enacted and people were forced to remain at home.

Bottom Line

EPC is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Five analysts cut their full year earnings outlook over the past 60 days, and the consensus estimate has fallen 25 cents to $2.72 per share; earnings are expected to decline about 22% for fiscal 2020.

Shares have only gained 19% since the March lows, lagging the S&P 500’s 47+% rebound during the same time frame.

EPC will likely have a long, hard road ahead of it, since the Covid-19 crisis will continue to be a growth obstacle for a while now. But Edgewell is making strides in its long-term growth plan. CEO Rod Little said in the earnings press release that the company is “leaning in on investments to accelerate our participation in faster growing categories” and will be acquiring CREMO, an up-and-coming men’s grooming brand.

Additional content:

3 Stocks to Buy Now for Growth and Dividends to Counter Low Bond Yields

The Nasdaq jumped through afternoon trading Tuesday, as it tries to fight its way back after it tumbled 10% in just three sessions. Many of the tech names that helped drive the Nasdaq to new records appeared ready for a breather, and the ultra-fast selloff could help things look less volatile as we head into election uncertainty.

The pullback wasn’t a total move out of tech. Instead, the institutions took home some profits on positions. Meanwhile, valuation worries and speculation about a bubble popping carry less weight when taking into account the current interest rate environment.

Don’t fight the Fed might come off as cliché. But it’s one of the primary reasons that the market has soared from its coronavirus lows in March. The Fed lowered its target rate to between 0 and 25 basis points in March, with Fed data putting the rate at 9 basis points right now, down from 160 bps or 1.60% in February and 2.3% in September 2019. And the Fed’s recent policy shift has effectively pinned the Fed Funds rate near zero for the foreseeable future.

Yields are historically low, even though they are up off their recent lows. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury sits at 0.67%, down from 1.90% a year ago and 1.50% in February. This has real consequences for investors and helps magnify the TINA effect—there is no alternative—as the impact of inflation pushes real yields into negative territory.

Two things, all else being equal, move stocks: earnings and interest rates. And with rates at these levels, stock prices are likely to continue to go up, as will valuations, because future earnings are worth more given the lower discount rate. It is also worth noting that the S&P 500’s earnings outlook is heading in the right direction (also read: Q3 Earnings Season Gets Underway).

On top of that, pressure continues to mount on Congress to pass another stimulus bill ahead of the election. With all of this in mind, investors might want to consider buying stocks that also provide income via dividends.

Home Depot

Home Depot has thrived during the coronavirus economy alongside rival Lowe’s and others like Walmart, as consumers spend on home improvement and DIY projects. HD is also benefitting from a rebound in home buying, which has been spurred by low interest rates and a desire for more space. And the housing market is expected to continue to climb, driven by millennials. The firm’s Q1 revenue popped 7.1%, with its Q2 sales up 23.4% and adjusted earnings up 27%.

Zacks estimates call for HD’s adjusted Q3 earnings to pop 16.2% on 14.2% higher revenue. This top and bottom line growth is expected to continue in the fourth quarter, and Home Depot’s consensus earnings estimates have turned far more positive since its Q2 release, with its FY20 outlook up 14% and FY21 8% stronger. HD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) that sports an “A” grade for Growth and a “B” for Momentum in our Style Scores system.

HD is also part of our Building Products – Retail industry that sits in the top 13% of our more than 250 Zacks industries. The firm has now paid a dividend for 134 straight quarters and its 2.14% yield easily tops LOW’s 1.44% and the S&P 500’s 1.68% average. This is solid considering that its stock has outpaced the market during the last six months, up 75% vs. 41%, and over the past five years (143% vs. 73%). Home Depot has also consistently outclimbed its industry and trades at only a slight premium.

AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical powerhouse that completed its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan earlier this year. The deal adds Botox and other popular beauty-focused drugs to its expanding roster of therapeutics that span a wide variety of illnesses. ABBV’s R&D pipeline is also strong. All of this should help it overcome the fact that its patent protections for one of the world’s top-selling drugs, Humira, are running out.

ABBV beat our Q2 estimates and its shares have topped its large-cap pharma industry in 2020, as Wall Street showcased its approval of the deal. ABBV has lost some momentum, with the stock down 5% in the past month. This puts it 10% off its 52-week highs and gives its 20% more run to run before it touches in 2018 records, which might set up a better buying opportunity for those high on the firm.

AbbVie has outpaced its industry over the last five years, up 53% against 30%, and yet it trades at a big discount against this group. Perhaps more importantly, ABBV’s 5.22% dividend yield crushes its industry’s average and tops Pfizer’s 4.11%, with its next dividend payable on November 16 to stockholders of record as of October 15. AbbVie is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now that is projected to see its sales jump 37% in FY20 and 18% in FY21. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS is projected to climb 17% both this year and next.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm announced at the end of July that it finally resolved its licensing battle with Huawei, despite growing tension between the U.S. and China, that sent the stock soaring. The smartphone chip making titan said that it would receive a $1.8 billion payment from the Chinese telecom firm for outstanding fees. QCOM also landed a new long-term agreement to license its patented technologies for Huawei use.

Last year, Qualcomm and Apple resolved their legal battle, and an appeals court in August overturned the FTC’s 2019 antitrust victory against QCOM. This recent string of positive news helped push Qualcomm shares 30% higher since its July release. The stock is now up 33% in 2020 to outclimb its industry’s 16% and the tech sector’s 22%. This run looks even better over the past three years, with the stock up 125% vs. our Computer and Technology Market’s 60% climb.

Despite easily topping the broader tech space recently, Qualcomm trades at a big discount at 17.3X forward earnings vs. 26.1X—this also comes in below its own one-year median. And its shares have already started to bounce back from the recent tech-driven selloff, down roughly 5% off their early Sept. highs.

QCOM is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now and is projected to see its Q4 FY20 and fiscal 2021 sales and earnings soar. Plus, the firm 2.29% dividend yield tops the S&P 500’s 1.68% average, Microsoft’s 0.98%, and many other big tech names. And Qualcomm has established itself as one of the early 5G standouts, as its modem processors are being used by the likes of Samsung and Apple.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.