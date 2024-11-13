RH downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded RH (RH) to Underperform from Neutral with a $253 price target The firm sees a negative risk/reward skew with significant downside to consensus estimates.

