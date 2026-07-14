RH Director Sells $412,000 in Stock After CEO's Big Sale — Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Mark S. Demilio disposed of 2,445 shares for $412,000 on July 10, 2026.

The transaction reduced the total equity position by 4%.

The disposal was executed indirectly through The Mark S. Demilio Revocable Trust.

The sale occurred as shares of the home furnishings retailer recorded a -23% one-year return as of the transaction date.

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Director Mark S. Demilio reported a sale of 2,445 shares of RH (NYSE:RH) on July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirectly held) 2,445 Transaction value ~$412,000 Post-transaction shares 57,698 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 12,593 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 45,105 Post-transaction value $9.54 million

Key questions

What was the impact of this transaction on the director's total equity exposure?

The sale of 2,445 shares represented 5% of the indirect holdings and 4% of the total equity position. Following the transaction, the aggregate stake decreased from 60,143 shares to 57,698 shares.

The sale of 2,445 shares represented 5% of the indirect holdings and 4% of the total equity position. Following the transaction, the aggregate stake decreased from 60,143 shares to 57,698 shares. How is the remaining ownership structured across different entities?

The current position is divided between 12,593 shares held directly and 45,105 shares held indirectly. The indirect holdings are distributed between The Mark S. Demilio Revocable Trust, which holds 25,680 shares, and The Theresa E. Demilio 2012 Family Trust, which holds 19,425 shares.

The current position is divided between 12,593 shares held directly and 45,105 shares held indirectly. The indirect holdings are distributed between The Mark S. Demilio Revocable Trust, which holds 25,680 shares, and The Theresa E. Demilio 2012 Family Trust, which holds 19,425 shares. How did the execution price compare to the market valuation on the date of the trade?

The transaction was executed at a weighted average price of $168.44 per share, which was a premium to the $165.35 market close recorded on the July 10, 2026 transaction date.

The transaction was executed at a weighted average price of $168.44 per share, which was a premium to the $165.35 market close recorded on the July 10, 2026 transaction date. What is the company's current market scale and recent financial profile?

As of the July 10 market close, the company had a market capitalization of $3.1 billion. In the trailing 12 months, the firm generated $3.4 billion in revenue and $103.1 million in net income.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $165.35 Market Capitalization $3.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $103.1 million

Company Snapshot

RH operates as a specialized home furnishings retailer offering an extensive portfolio that includes furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden essentials, and specialized furnishings for children and teens.

The company generates revenue through a diversified omnichannel distribution model encompassing distinctive retail galleries, curated Source Books catalogs, and a comprehensive digital platform.

RH targets affluent consumers seeking premium home furnishings and design solutions, positioning itself as a curator of high-end residential and lifestyle products.

RH is a prominent specialty retailer in the consumer cyclical sector with a market capitalization of $3.1 billion. The company has generated $3.4 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $103.1 million, reflecting its position as a significant player in the premium home furnishings market. RH's competitive advantage derives from its curated product selection, distinctive retail experience across multiple channels, and strong brand positioning in the high-end home furnishings segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Demilio trimmed a small block from his indirect holdings and still controls 57,698 shares split across a revocable trust, a family trust, and a direct stake. A long-tenured director shaving 4% off a position mostly held in trust vehicles is the kind of estate-planning move that says nothing about where RH is headed. Worth a small note, though: there's no 10b5-1 plan mentioned, so the timing was discretionary, and he did sell at $168.44, a premium to that day's close.



Coincidentally enough, CEO Gary Friedman reported the sale of “a small portion” of his common stock — 24% of his holdings — earlier this month, prompting a release from the company, which said the move was to help fund improvements to personal residences and the repayment of debt. Shares surged nearly 8% on Tuesday (just four days after the transaction), so it’s clear the stock is in a volatile position, with shares still down about 14% in the year ending Tuesday.



The business is in a similarly tricky but improving spot. Fiscal first-quarter revenue slipped 1.7% to $800.3 million, hurt by roughly $45 million in tariff-related backorders, but RH raised its full-year outlook to 4.5% to 8% revenue growth. Friedman told investors he expects growth to accelerate from roughly flat in the first half to around 12% in the second half as backlog clears. For long-term investors, the insider sale is minor. The real questions are whether that second-half acceleration shows up, and whether RH's debt-heavy balance sheet can carry its costly international expansion.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RH. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.