RH Declines After Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates; Discouraging Outlook

(RTTNews) - RH (RH) shares are trading more than 11 percent lower on Wednesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that missed estimates. Further, the company said it is experiencing softening demand in the first quarter in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is experiencing market volatility. The current conservative outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2022 are much diminished than the results in the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $147.04 million from $130.19 million. On a per-share basis, earnings were $4.91, up from $4.31 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $5.66 percent. Analysts were looking for $5.59 per share. The first-quarter revenue growth is expected to be 7-8 percent, while it was up 78 percent last year. For fiscal 2022, net revenue growth is projected in the range of 5-7 percent, compared 32 percent last year.

Currently, shares are at $341.27 down 11.46 percent from the previous close of $385.69 on a volume 1,494,905. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $320.81-$744.56 on average volume of 614,008.

