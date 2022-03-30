Markets
RH

RH Declines After Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates; Discouraging Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - RH (RH) shares are trading more than 11 percent lower on Wednesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that missed estimates. Further, the company said it is experiencing softening demand in the first quarter in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is experiencing market volatility. The current conservative outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2022 are much diminished than the results in the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $147.04 million from $130.19 million. On a per-share basis, earnings were $4.91, up from $4.31 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $5.66 percent. Analysts were looking for $5.59 per share. The first-quarter revenue growth is expected to be 7-8 percent, while it was up 78 percent last year. For fiscal 2022, net revenue growth is projected in the range of 5-7 percent, compared 32 percent last year.

Currently, shares are at $341.27 down 11.46 percent from the previous close of $385.69 on a volume 1,494,905. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $320.81-$744.56 on average volume of 614,008.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular