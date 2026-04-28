RGTI vs IONQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Has More Upside?

Quantum computing is steadily moving beyond academic theory into commercial reality, drawing increasing interest from corporations, governments and long-term investors seeking exposure to next-generation computing power. Per a report by Grand View Research, the global quantum computing market was valued at $1.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust 20.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

For investors willing to tolerate sharp volatility, the sector offers a rare mix of early-stage uncertainty and outsized upside potential. If quantum systems achieve scalable commercial use, they could reshape industries ranging from cybersecurity and logistics to pharmaceuticals and artificial intelligence. That makes the space worth monitoring closely despite its risks.

Within this evolving landscape, Rigetti Computing RGTI and IonQ IONQ represent two distinct approaches to capturing the opportunity. Rigetti is focused on superconducting, gate-based quantum systems and pursues a vertically integrated model spanning chip fabrication, control systems and cloud delivery. IonQ, by contrast, is built around trapped-ion technology, which is widely regarded for high qubit fidelity, long coherence times and strong scalability potential through modular architectures.

While Rigetti is emphasizing in-house hardware development and long-term system optimization, IonQ has prioritized commercial partnerships, cloud accessibility and broad enterprise adoption.

Price Performance of RGTI & IONQ

Shares of Rigetti have plunged 23.7%, while IONQ stock has lost 2.3% in the year-to-date period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for RGTI

Rigetti is increasingly emerging as a more disciplined and execution-driven player in the quantum computing race. Rather than promising aggressive near-term breakthroughs, management has focused on improving the core building blocks that matter most for long-term commercial success — fidelity, speed, scalability and system reliability. A notable technical milestone has been the company’s achievement of 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity at roughly 28-nanosecond speeds using its proprietary gate design, highlighting progress in narrowing the performance gap with larger rivals while retaining a speed advantage.

In April the company announced general availability of its 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system, now accessible through its Quantum Cloud Services platform and Amazon Braket. The launch removed uncertainty after earlier delays and marked a meaningful step toward revenue-generating deployments. In late March, Rigetti announced a Novera QPU sale to the University of Saskatchewan, signaling continued demand from academic and research customers for on-premise quantum systems. Rigetti continues targeting higher performance on the system, including 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, while maintaining its longer-term roadmap for a 150+ qubit platform in 2026 and 1,000+ qubits beyond that.

Rigetti’s products are currently in early-stage of development but the company is comparatively well-positioned to fund its operations. The company exited 2025 with roughly $590 million in cash and no debt, giving it one of the strongest balance sheets among smaller public quantum peers. While quarterly revenue remains uneven due to the timing of system sales and contracts, that liquidity provides a substantial runway to invest in R&D, scale manufacturing and pursue commercialization without immediate financing pressure. For investors seeking a higher-risk quantum name backed by real hardware progress and a solid cash cushion, Rigetti offers an increasingly credible long-term case.

The Case for IONQ

IonQ is increasingly viewed as the commercial frontrunner among publicly traded quantum pure-plays, combining strong execution with one of the most differentiated hardware approaches in the sector. The company’s trapped-ion architecture is widely respected for high fidelity, long coherence times and scalability potential, giving it a strong technical foundation for enterprise-grade quantum systems. Rather than focusing only on future breakthroughs, IonQ has built momentum through cloud accessibility, strategic partnerships and real customer adoption. Management is targeting a 256-qubit system by late 2026, an important milestone that could further strengthen its technology leadership.

In mid-April, the company secured participation in DARPA’s HARQ program, a notable U.S. defense initiative that boosted investor confidence in IonQ’s government opportunity and technical credibility. Around the same time, IonQ highlighted a networking breakthrough involving photonic entanglement between commercial quantum computers, underscoring its push beyond standalone machines into quantum networking infrastructure. These developments reinforce the idea that IonQ is not just building computers, but a broader quantum ecosystem spanning computing, networking, sensing and security.

Financially, IonQ remains the strongest revenue story in the public quantum space. The company reported $130 million in 2025 revenue, up 202% year over year, while guiding for $225 million to $245 million in 2026 revenue, signaling another year of rapid expansion. IonQ also ended 2025 with roughly $2.4 billion in cash and investments, providing significant flexibility for R&D, acquisitions and commercialization efforts. While profitability is still distant and spending remains elevated, IonQ offers investors the rare combination of strong balance-sheet strength, accelerating top-line growth and growing leadership in one of technology’s most promising frontier markets.

How Do Estimates Compare for RGTI & IONQ?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGTI’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 247.9%. For 2026, the loss per share is projected to be 16 cents compared with 64 cents a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IONQ’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 82.2%. For 2026, the loss per share is projected to be 95 cents compared with $1.82 a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RGTI or IONQ: Which Is a Better Pick?

From a rankings standpoint, both Rigetti and IonQ currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting a balanced near-term outlook with no clear edge from an earnings estimate revision perspective. Both stocks also have a Valuation Score of F, reflecting how richly priced quantum names remain after sharp rallies and elevated investor enthusiasm. In short, the market is valuing future disruption potential far more than current profitability or traditional fundamentals. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The separation becomes clearer when looking at style scores and business positioning. Rigetti holds a Growth Score of A, indicating stronger expectations for future expansion relative to peers, while IonQ carries a Growth Score of F, suggesting that much of its anticipated growth may already be priced into the stock. Both companies have a Momentum Score of A, showing strong recent price action and continued investor appetite for quantum exposure. Operationally, IonQ currently leads in commercial scale, partnerships and revenue generation, while Rigetti appeals through hardware milestones, system launches and a substantial cash runway.

For investors, the better pick depends on strategy. IonQ may suit those seeking the more established commercial quantum story with stronger enterprise traction and larger revenue visibility. Rigetti, however, looks more compelling for growth-oriented investors who want earlier-stage upside tied to superconducting quantum progress and improving execution metrics. In a speculative sector where valuations remain stretched, IonQ offers relative scale today, while Rigetti may provide the more attractive risk-reward setup going forward.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.