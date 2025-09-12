RGTI Strengthens Global Ties in Quantum Push: Time to Buy or Hold?

Rigetti Computing RGTI is doubling down on its global ambitions at a time when the quantum race is heating up. The company recently entered into new collaborations in both the United States and overseas, signaling that its strategy extends beyond building cutting-edge hardware; it is also about forging the right partnerships to accelerate adoption. For investors, these moves provide a glimpse into how Rigetti is positioning itself as a serious contender in the emerging hybrid quantum ecosystem.

While near-term revenues remain modest, these cross-border ties add credibility to Rigetti’s long-term roadmap. The partnerships highlight management’s commitment to expanding the company’s reach, boosting research momentum, and opening doors to potential commercial opportunities down the line. For those weighing the stock today, the question is not just about quarterly results; it is whether Rigetti’s global collaborations can translate into durable growth in the years ahead.

Rigetti’s latest collaborations arrive as rivals also deepen their global footprints. IonQ IONQ has been expanding through partnerships with academic and cloud platforms to strengthen its trapped-ion approach. D-Wave Quantum QBTS continues to advance annealing-based solutions, working with enterprises on optimization use cases. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, meanwhile, is focusing on software-driven tools and alliances to broaden accessibility. Each company is carving a distinct path in the quantum race, underscoring the diversity of strategies unfolding across the sector as the technology inches closer to real-world adoption.

RGTI Stock's Price Performance

Rigetti’s stock has managed to post gains in 2025, climbing 9.4% year to date, though the ride has been choppy. IONQ stock has gained 12.6%, while QUBT has lost 4%. QBTS has been the standout performer, surging 96.7% over the same period. By comparison, the broader Zacks Internet - Softwarehas advanced 22%.

Against this backdrop, Rigetti’s performance looks steady, though it trails the industry benchmark and the momentum seen in certain peers.

RGTI's Price Performance Comparison



Developments Propelling Rigetti’s Growth

Global Collaborations Expand Reach: Rigetti’s latest partnerships underscore its ambition to be more than just a U.S.-centric quantum player. The collaboration with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) positions Rigetti to work alongside one of the world’s fastest-growing tech hubs, where government and enterprise interest in quantum research is accelerating. At the same time, the partnership with Montana State University deepens its academic ties in the United States, giving researchers hands-on access to Rigetti’s Novera system and helping nurture talent for the broader ecosystem. Together, these deals highlight management’s intent to diversify Rigetti’s footprint and align with key stakeholders across geographies.

Momentum in Hybrid Quantum Architecture: Rigetti’s technical strategy continues to revolve around hybrid quantum systems, where quantum processors work in tandem with classical computing to unlock near-term applications. Its progress with chiplet-based architecture, most notably through its Cepheus platform, has already demonstrated the ability to reduce error rates and improve scalability. By focusing on modular systems, Rigetti is attempting to solve one of the industry’s biggest challenges: building machines that are powerful yet practical for commercial use.

RGTI’s Sales & EPS Growth

In 2025, Rigetti is expected to experience a 19.7% decline in revenues. On the profitability front, earnings per share are expected to remain negative, but with an improvement of 86.1% year over year.



A Key Challenge for RGTI

Slow Commercialization Beyond Research Alliances: While Rigetti’s collaborations add global credibility, the company still faces the pressing challenge of converting partnerships and research milestones into sustainable commercial revenues. Much of its current traction stems from government programs and academic projects, which provide validation but lack the recurring, large-scale contracts that could stabilize financial performance. Without a stronger pipeline of enterprise adoption, Rigetti risks being seen as a promising research player rather than a commercially scaled quantum provider.

RGTI Shares Look Overvalued

Rigetti’s stock is not so cheap, as suggested by the Value Score of F.

RGTI is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 9.77X, which is higher than the industry average of 6.79X.

RGTI's Price-to-Book Ratio



How to Play Rigetti Stock Now?

While Rigetti continues to post modest revenues and operate at a loss, its expanding global collaborations and steady progress in hybrid quantum architecture give investors grounds for optimism. Partnerships with India’s C-DAC and Montana State University not only broaden its reach but also reinforce its credibility as a long-term player in the quantum ecosystem. Combined with advances in chiplet-based systems, these moves strengthen the case that Rigetti is laying the proper foundation to compete as the market matures.

With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Rigetti remains an intriguing opportunity for investors willing to tolerate volatility in exchange for exposure to a high-growth frontier. At this stage, the stock is best suited for those with a higher risk appetite, as commercial revenues are still evolving. For patient investors, Rigetti’s mix of strong partnerships, technical progress, and financial discipline could make it a compelling stock to hold with a long-term horizon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

