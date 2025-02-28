$RGTI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGTI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $166,692,592 of trading volume.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RGTI:

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE PARTNERS X L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,666,993 shares for an estimated $4,121,117 .

. MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $2,253,750 .

. DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 89,846 shares for an estimated $144,661 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $78,000

HELENE GAIL SANDFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,362 shares for an estimated $52,795 .

. ALISSA FITZGERALD sold 17,294 shares for an estimated $13,835

RICHARD DANIS (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC.) sold 5,982 shares for an estimated $9,272

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $RGTI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.