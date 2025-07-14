$RGTI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGTI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $137,438,209 of trading volume.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RGTI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RGTI stock page ):

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUBODH K KULKARNI (President and CEO) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,004,400

DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 671,600 shares for an estimated $5,772,340 .

. JEFFREY A. BERTELSEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 231,250 shares for an estimated $2,696,334 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,240

MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $888,000 .

. HELENE GAIL SANDFORD sold 47,648 shares for an estimated $532,952

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGTI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

$RGTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGTI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RGTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $15.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 02/14/2025

