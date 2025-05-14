$RGTI stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGTI stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $682,759,801 of trading volume.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RGTI:

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 716,631 shares for an estimated $5,384,200 .

. MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $2,253,750 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,278,240 .

. VENTURE PARTNERS X L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 666,993 shares for an estimated $1,081,117 .

. RICHARD DANIS (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC.) sold 5,982 shares for an estimated $9,272

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGTI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

