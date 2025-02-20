$RGR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,939,673 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RGR:
$RGR Insider Trading Activity
$RGR insiders have traded $RGR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERRENCE GREGORY OCONNOR purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,700
- AMIR ROSENTHAL sold 500 shares for an estimated $17,820
$RGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $RGR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 406,376 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,373,519
- RULE ONE PARTNERS, LLC removed 219,348 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,758,338
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 172,055 shares (+71.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,085,585
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC removed 152,905 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,408,249
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 96,703 shares (+119.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,420,385
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 77,465 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,739,937
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS added 56,087 shares (+74.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,983,797
