$RGP Earnings Preview: Recent $RGP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RGP ($RGP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $131,300,000 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
$RGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $RGP stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 452,698 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,861,513
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 403,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,911,524
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 305,510 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,606,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 274,916 shares (+81.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,345,033
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 268,954 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,294,177
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 266,200 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,270,686
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 263,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,249,215
