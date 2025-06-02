$RGNX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGNX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,063,800 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RGNX:
$RGNX Insider Trading Activity
$RGNX insiders have traded $RGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH T. MILLS sold 20,602 shares for an estimated $163,046
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RGNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $RGNX stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,119,758 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,006,269
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 989,515 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,075,032
- 22NW, LP added 668,679 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,781,054
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 594,161 shares (+2247.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,248,251
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,575,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 487,036 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,482,307
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 442,128 shares (+75.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,161,215
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RGNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RGNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RGNX forecast page.
You can track data on $RGNX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.