RGNX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of REGENXBIO Inc (Symbol: RGNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.26, changing hands as high as $36.47 per share. REGENXBIO Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.925 per share, with $50.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.27.

