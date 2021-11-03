RGNX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of REGENXBIO Inc (Symbol: RGNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.19, changing hands as high as $38.81 per share. REGENXBIO Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.0192 per share, with $50.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.