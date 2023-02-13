RGM Capital Cuts Stake in PROS Holdings (PRO)

Fintel reports that RGM Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.90MM shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO). This represents 6.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.22MM shares and 7.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.13% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for PROS Holdings is $36.89. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 35.13% from its latest reported closing price of $27.30.

The projected annual revenue for PROS Holdings is $305MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROS Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRO is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 55,369K shares. The put/call ratio of PRO is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 5,219K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,643K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,189K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 1.70% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,979K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 6.81% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,811K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Pros Holdings Background Information

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

