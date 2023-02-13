RGM Capital Cuts Stake in Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Fintel reports that RGM Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.65MM shares of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS). This represents 5.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.93MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.99% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avanos Medical is $28.90. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.99% from its latest reported closing price of $30.10.

The projected annual revenue for Avanos Medical is $864MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.73, an increase of 86.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avanos Medical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNS is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 51,736K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,404K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 16.71% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 2,343K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,515K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,414K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,356K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing a decrease of 16.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 68.72% over the last quarter.

Avanos Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avanos Medical is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries.

