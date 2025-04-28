$RGLS stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGLS stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,553,861 of trading volume.

$RGLS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RGLS:

$RGLS insiders have traded $RGLS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P HAGAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $54,260 and 2 sales selling 127,054 shares for an estimated $160,494 .

and 2 sales selling 127,054 shares for an estimated . CRISPINA CALSADA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,804 shares for an estimated $55,333 .

. CHRISTOPHER RAY AKER (Sr. VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,635 shares for an estimated $55,119 .

. PRESTON KLASSEN (President & Head of R & D) sold 31,445 shares for an estimated $39,721

DAVID BALTIMORE purchased 19,610 shares for an estimated $20,786

$RGLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RGLS stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

