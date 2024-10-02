RGLD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/4/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/4/24, Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 10/18/24. As a percentage of RGLD's recent stock price of $141.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RGLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $100.55 per share, with $147.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.88.

In Wednesday trading, Royal Gold Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

