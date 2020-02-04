RGLD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.79, changing hands as low as $110.57 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $80.65 per share, with $138.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.