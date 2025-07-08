RGLD to Boost Portfolio With Sandstorm Gold & Horizon Copper Buyout

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD announced that it inked agreements to acquire Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND and Horizon Copper Corp. These transactions will reinforce Royal Gold’s position as a leading North American precious metal streaming and royalty company.

Details of Royal Gold’s Buyout Transactions

RGLD is planning to acquire Sandstorm Gold in an all-stock deal, wherein it is offering 0.0625 Royal Gold shares for each Sandstorm share. This offer implies a $3.5-billion equity value and a premium of 21% based on 20-day VWAP and 17% based on the July 3, 2025, closing price. Post the deal closure, SAND shareholders will receive around 19 million Royal Gold shares and hold approximately 23% of Royal Gold's fully diluted shares.



RGLD has also inked a deal to buy Horizon Copper in a cash deal worth C$2.00 per share, representing an 85% premium to Horizon Copper's 20-day VWAP and a 72% premium to its July 4, 2025, closing price. The deal is valued at around $196 million. The closing of the Horizon Copper deal is subject to closing conditions and completion of the Sandstorm Gold transaction.



Both transactions are expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

RGLD’s Benefits From the Deal

The addition of these assets from SAND and Horizon Copper will create a uniquely diversified global precious metals portfolio for Royal Gold with significant growth and exploration potential.



The deal will add 40 producing assets to Royal Gold’s portfolio. These assets are expected to generate gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”) of 65,000-80,000 in 2025. The transaction is expected to increase GEO production by 26%, based on the midpoints of the 2025 guidance provided by both Royal Gold and Sandstorm Gold.



After the transaction, the revenue mix is expected to be 87% from precious metals, with gold accounting for 75% of the total revenues.



Moreover, upon closing, Royal Gold anticipates a low debt balance and a manageable debt-to-EBITDA ratio, providing the financial flexibility to pursue further growth and secure major transactions in the industry.

Royal Gold Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 29.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 48.1%.



