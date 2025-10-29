RGEN'S Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y, Stock Down

Repligen Corporation RGEN reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The company had recorded adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the third quarter were $189 million, up 22% year over year on a reported basis. Excluding the impact of acquisition revenues and currency exchange, revenues rose 18% organically. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181 million.

Shares of Repligen were, however, down 5.9% on Oct. 28 following the announcement of the results.

RGEN's Q3 Earnings in Detail

The company’s top line comprises product revenues and minimal royalty and other revenues.

Product revenues were $188.8 million, up almost 21.9% from the year-ago level. Royalty and other revenues amounted to $0.04 million, up almost 5.4% year over year.

Repligen records revenues from its business franchisees that can be categorized as filtration, chromatography, proteins and process analytics. Revenues from Repligen’s base business exclude COVID-related revenues and acquisition-related revenues. The company reported 18% organic non-COVID revenue growth for the third quarter.

Total orders grew more than 20% year over year, with all the franchises witnessing double-digit growth during the third quarter.

Revenues from consumables grew more than 20% while biopharma revenues were up 20% on a year-over-year basis during the third quarter, backed by strong orders. CDMO sales, too, witnessed 20% year-over-year growth across all geographies.

RGEN's Costs, Margins & Cash Position

Adjusted gross margin was 53.3%, reflecting an increase of 260 basis points year over year.

Adjusted research and development expenses totaled approximately $13 million, up 34.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses rose around 32.7% to $60.8 million.

Adjusted operating income totaled $26.8 million, reflecting an increase of 16% year over year.

Adjusted operating margin was 14.2% in the third quarter, lower than 14.9% in the year-ago quarter.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Repligen had cash and cash equivalents worth $749 million compared with $709 million as of June 30, 2025.

RGEN's 2025 Guidance

Owing to the solid performance of its business so far and strong orders witnessed during the third quarter, Repligen raised its revenue outlook for 2025.

The company now expects 2025 total revenues in the range of $729-$737 million, higher than the previous expectation of $715-$735 million.

Repligen now expects organic revenue growth to be in the range of 12%-13.5% compared with the earlier projection of 10.5%-13.5% for 2025.

The company, however, tightened its adjusted EPS guidance. Earnings per share are now anticipated to be between $1.65 and $1.68, compared with the prior expectation $1.65 and $1.72. This might have hurt investors' sentiments and resulted in the stock decline yesterday.

Adjusted operating income is now expected in the range of $98-$100 million compared with the previous projection of $98-$103 million.

Repligen anticipates adjusted gross margin between 52% and 53% for 2025, unchanged from the previous expectation.

The updated guidance excludes the impact of any potential or pending acquisitions in 2025 as well as foreign exchange rates.

RGEN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Repligen currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

